Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 4:29PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 425 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles north of Cuyama, or near and just to the east of the Madre
Fire moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.Dry lightning strikes on periphery of storms could
cause new fire ignitions. May impact eastern portions of
the Madre Fire.

Locations impacted include…
Cuyama…
and Carrizo Plain.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

