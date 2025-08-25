Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 2:48PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 245 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorm extending from Cuyama to west of Lockwood Valley.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. Some dry

lightning strikes are likely.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible. Dry lightning strikes on periphery of storms

could cause new fire ignitions.

Locations impacted include…

Cuyama…

Ventucopa…

and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County

line.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.