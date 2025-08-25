Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 2:48PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 2:48 pm

At 245 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorm extending from Cuyama to west of Lockwood Valley.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. Some dry
lightning strikes are likely.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible. Dry lightning strikes on periphery of storms
could cause new fire ignitions.

Locations impacted include…
Cuyama…
Ventucopa…
and Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County
line.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

