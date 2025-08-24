Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 5:14PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 509 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

impacting Frazier Park and the 15 corridor. This storm was drifting

slowly southeastward at 5 to 10 mph. .

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. Some dry

lightning strikes are likely.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible. Dry lightning strikes on periphery of storms

could cause new fire ignitions.

Locations impacted include…

Gorman…

Frazier Mountain…

and Interstate 5 over the Grapevine.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.