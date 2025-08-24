Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 5:14PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 5:14 pm

At 509 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
impacting Frazier Park and the 15 corridor. This storm was drifting
slowly southeastward at 5 to 10 mph. .

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. Some dry
lightning strikes are likely.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible. Dry lightning strikes on periphery of storms
could cause new fire ignitions.

Locations impacted include…
Gorman…
Frazier Mountain…
and Interstate 5 over the Grapevine.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.

National Weather Service

