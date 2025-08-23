Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 10:27AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1025 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lake Hughes, or 16 miles north of Santa Clarita, moving northwest at

25 mph.

HAZARD…Erratic wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Within the next hour, this storm will likely affect the following

areas of northeastern Ventura and northwestern Los Angeles

Counties…Pyramid Lake, Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Gorman,

Frazier Mountain, Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster, and

Castaic Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify. Continue to monitor the situation through

local media sources and the National Weather Service.