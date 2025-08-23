Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 10:27AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1025 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lake Hughes, or 16 miles north of Santa Clarita, moving northwest at
25 mph.
HAZARD…Erratic wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Within the next hour, this storm will likely affect the following
areas of northeastern Ventura and northwestern Los Angeles
Counties…Pyramid Lake, Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Gorman,
Frazier Mountain, Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster, and
Castaic Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify. Continue to monitor the situation through
local media sources and the National Weather Service.