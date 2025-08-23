Red Flag Warning issued August 23 at 8:56AM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR AN

UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING

EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH, LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY, LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS, ISOLATED DRY LIGHTNING STRIKES,

AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS AND

FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, SANTA BARBARA, AND SAN LUIS

OBISPO COUNTIES…

.A significant heatwave and increased instability, along with

isolated dry lightning strikes and gusty outflow winds will

continue, bringing dangerous fire-weather conditions.

* TEMPERATURES…Unseasonably hot conditions with high

temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees, producing unseasonably

unstable conditions, with deep mixing heights of 12,000 to

18,000 feet.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 12 to 25 percent,

except 25 to 40 percent across higher mountains.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms at times will be capable

of producing dry lightning fire starts as well as strong

downburst/outflow winds gusting to 30 to 50 mph.

* WINDS…Outside of thunderstorms, southwest winds of 10 to 20

mph gusting to 20 to 30 mph are expected, strongest in the

afternoon hours and in the San Gabriel Mountains and Antelope

Valley foothills.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could

threaten life and property. Be aware of sudden re-direction of

fires in response to passing outflow boundaries.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While the dangerous threat for plume

dominated fires and dry lightning strikes will likely continue

through at least Monday, the threat will decrease some after

today. As such, unless expected conditions change drastically,

this Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire this evening

with no plans on extending.

A Red Flag Warning means that fire-weather conditions could

potentially become favorable for the development of extreme fire

behavior. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a

wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared

to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org

and wildfirerisk.org for more information.