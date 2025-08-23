Heat Advisory issued August 23 at 4:13PM PDT until August 24 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 95 to 105
degrees expected, and warm overnight conditions.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, and Ojai
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a chance that an advisory or warning
will be needed on Sunday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.