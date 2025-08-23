Heat Advisory issued August 23 at 4:13PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 95 degrees.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County

Beaches, Malibu Coast, Palos Verdes Hills, Santa Barbara County

Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast,

Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This is a correction to the previous

statement, which intended to extend Palos Verdes through Saturday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.