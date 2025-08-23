Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued August 23 at 1:52AM PDT until August 24 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA






* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 95 to 105
degrees expected, and warm overnight conditions.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, and Ojai
Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

