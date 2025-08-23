Heat Advisory issued August 23 at 1:52AM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 95 degrees.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County
Beaches, Malibu Coast, Palos Verdes Hills, Santa Barbara County
Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast,
Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.