Dense Fog Advisory issued August 23 at 1:52AM PDT until August 23 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibilities are possible at times
this morning.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of and around your vehicle.

