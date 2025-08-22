Red Flag Warning issued August 22 at 4:12PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR AN
UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING
EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH… LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS, ISOLATED DRY LIGHTNING STRIKES,
AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS AND
FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, SANTA BARBARA, AND SAN LUIS
OBISPO COUNTIES…
.A significant heatwave and increased instability, along with
isolated dry lightning strikes and gusty outflow winds will
continue, bringing dangerous fire-weather conditions.
* TEMPERATURES…Unseasonably hot high temperatures, generally 95-
107 degrees, producing unseasonably unstable conditions, with
deep mixing heights of 12,000 to 18,000 feet.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 8-20 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…There is a 5-15 percent chance of isolated
thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday. Any accompanying
lightning strikes will be capable of starting new fires on the
peripheries of rain cores. In addition, the environment will be
favorable for strong downburst/outflow winds gusting 40 to 50
mph, capable of causing rapid fire spread. In addition, distant
thunderstorms will be capable of bringing sudden wind shifts and
increased fire-spread rates.
* WINDS…Diurnal wind patterns with speeds of 5-10 mph gusting
to 10-20 mph, locally higher in wind-favored areas such as
through passes and canyons.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could
threaten life and property. Be aware of sudden re-direction of
fires in response to passing outflow boundaries.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Red Flag Warning headlines may eventually
need to be extended into Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning means that fire-weather conditions could
potentially become favorable for the development of extreme fire
behavior. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a
wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to
evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and
wildfirerisk.org for information.