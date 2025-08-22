Red Flag Warning issued August 22 at 4:12PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR AN

UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING

EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH… LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS, ISOLATED DRY LIGHTNING STRIKES,

AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS AND

FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, SANTA BARBARA, AND SAN LUIS

OBISPO COUNTIES…

.A significant heatwave and increased instability, along with

isolated dry lightning strikes and gusty outflow winds will

continue, bringing dangerous fire-weather conditions.

* TEMPERATURES…Unseasonably hot high temperatures, generally 95-

107 degrees, producing unseasonably unstable conditions, with

deep mixing heights of 12,000 to 18,000 feet.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 8-20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…There is a 5-15 percent chance of isolated

thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday. Any accompanying

lightning strikes will be capable of starting new fires on the

peripheries of rain cores. In addition, the environment will be

favorable for strong downburst/outflow winds gusting 40 to 50

mph, capable of causing rapid fire spread. In addition, distant

thunderstorms will be capable of bringing sudden wind shifts and

increased fire-spread rates.

* WINDS…Diurnal wind patterns with speeds of 5-10 mph gusting

to 10-20 mph, locally higher in wind-favored areas such as

through passes and canyons.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could

threaten life and property. Be aware of sudden re-direction of

fires in response to passing outflow boundaries.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Red Flag Warning headlines may eventually

need to be extended into Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning means that fire-weather conditions could

potentially become favorable for the development of extreme fire

behavior. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a

wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to

evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and

wildfirerisk.org for information.