Red Flag Warning issued August 22 at 4:12PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR AN

UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING

EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH… LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS, ISOLATED DRY LIGHTNING STRIKES,

AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS AND

FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, SANTA BARBARA, AND SAN LUIS

OBISPO COUNTIES…

.A significant heatwave and increased instability, along with

isolated dry lightning strikes and gusty outflow winds will

continue, bringing dangerous fire-weather conditions.

* TEMPERATURES…Unseasonably hot high temperatures, generally

95-110 degrees today (cooling a few degrees on Saturday),

producing unstable conditions, with deep mixing heights of

12,000 to 18,000 feet.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 8-20 percent,

except 20-40 percent across higher mountains.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through

the weekend, and any accompanying lightning strikes will be

capable of starting new fires on the peripheries of rain cores.

In addition, the environment will be favorable for strong

downburst/outflow winds gusting 40 to 50 mph, capable of causing

rapid fire spread. In addition, distant thunderstorms will be

capable of bringing sudden wind shifts and increased fire-spread

rates.

* WINDS…Outside of thunderstorms, southwest at 10-20 mph gusting

to 20-25 mph over the western Antelope Valley Foothills and

vicinity and in other wind- favored areas such as through passes

and canyons. Lighter winds elsewhere.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could

threaten life and property. Be aware of sudden re-direction of

fires in response to passing outflow boundaries.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Red Flag Warning headlines may eventually

need to be extended into Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning means that fire-weather conditions are

expected to be favorable for the development of extreme fire

behavior. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a

wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared

to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org

and wildfirerisk.org for information.