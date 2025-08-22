Red Flag Warning issued August 22 at 4:12PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR AN
UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING
EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH… LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…LOCALLY GUSTY WINDS, ISOLATED DRY LIGHTNING STRIKES,
AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS AND
FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, SANTA BARBARA, AND SAN LUIS
OBISPO COUNTIES…
.A significant heatwave and increased instability, along with
isolated dry lightning strikes and gusty outflow winds will
continue, bringing dangerous fire-weather conditions.
* TEMPERATURES…Unseasonably hot high temperatures, generally
95-110 degrees today (cooling a few degrees on Saturday),
producing unstable conditions, with deep mixing heights of
12,000 to 18,000 feet.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 8-20 percent,
except 20-40 percent across higher mountains.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through
the weekend, and any accompanying lightning strikes will be
capable of starting new fires on the peripheries of rain cores.
In addition, the environment will be favorable for strong
downburst/outflow winds gusting 40 to 50 mph, capable of causing
rapid fire spread. In addition, distant thunderstorms will be
capable of bringing sudden wind shifts and increased fire-spread
rates.
* WINDS…Outside of thunderstorms, southwest at 10-20 mph gusting
to 20-25 mph over the western Antelope Valley Foothills and
vicinity and in other wind- favored areas such as through passes
and canyons. Lighter winds elsewhere.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could
threaten life and property. Be aware of sudden re-direction of
fires in response to passing outflow boundaries.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Red Flag Warning headlines may eventually
need to be extended into Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning means that fire-weather conditions are
expected to be favorable for the development of extreme fire
behavior. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a
wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared
to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org
and wildfirerisk.org for information.