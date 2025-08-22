Heat Advisory issued August 22 at 8:55AM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 90.
* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County
Beaches, Malibu Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast,
Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Ventura County Beaches,
and Ventura County Inland Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.