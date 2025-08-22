Heat Advisory issued August 22 at 3:00PM PDT until August 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime conditions with high temperatures of 85 to 95
degrees expected, and warm overnight conditions.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa
Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.