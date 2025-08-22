Heat Advisory issued August 22 at 2:11AM PDT until August 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures of 90 to 105 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Palos Verdes Hills, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central

Coast, and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.