Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 2:11PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR AN
UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING
EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH… LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…AND LOCALLY BREEZY WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS
AND FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, SANTA BARBARA, AND SAN
LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…
.A significant heatwave will continue through this weekend,
bringing dangerous fire-weather conditions.
* TEMPERATURES…Unseasonably hot high temperatures, generally
95- 105 degrees, producing unseasonably unstable conditions.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 8-20 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…There is a less than 10 percent chance of
isolated thunderstorms Friday through the weekend, and any
accompanying lightning strikes will be capable of starting new
fires on the peripheries of rain cores.
* WINDS…Diurnal wind patterns with speeds of 5-10 mph gusting to
10-20 mph, locally higher in wind-favored areas such as through
passes and canyons.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could
threaten life and property. Be aware of sudden re-direction of
fires in response to passing outflow boundaries.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fire-weather headlines may eventually
need to be extended into Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning means that fire-weather conditions could
potentially become favorable for the development of extreme fire
behavior in the coming days. Use extreme caution with anything
that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces
should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See
readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.