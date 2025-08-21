Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 2:11PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR AN

UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING

EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH… LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY…AND LOCALLY BREEZY WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS

AND FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, SANTA BARBARA, AND SAN

LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…

.A significant heatwave will continue through this weekend,

bringing dangerous fire-weather conditions.

* TEMPERATURES…Unseasonably hot high temperatures, generally

95- 105 degrees, producing unseasonably unstable conditions.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 8-20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…There is a less than 10 percent chance of

isolated thunderstorms Friday through the weekend, and any

accompanying lightning strikes will be capable of starting new

fires on the peripheries of rain cores.

* WINDS…Diurnal wind patterns with speeds of 5-10 mph gusting to

10-20 mph, locally higher in wind-favored areas such as through

passes and canyons.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could

threaten life and property. Be aware of sudden re-direction of

fires in response to passing outflow boundaries.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fire-weather headlines may eventually

need to be extended into Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning means that fire-weather conditions could

potentially become favorable for the development of extreme fire

behavior in the coming days. Use extreme caution with anything

that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces

should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See

readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for information.