Skip to Content
Alerts

Heat Advisory issued August 21 at 12:49PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 12:49 pm

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, and Ojai
Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a chance that an advisory or warning
will be needed on Sunday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content