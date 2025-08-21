Heat Advisory issued August 21 at 12:49PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105.

* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, and Ojai

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a chance that an advisory or warning

will be needed on Sunday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.