Red Flag Warning issued August 20 at 3:34PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR AN
UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING
EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH… LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY…AND LOCALLY BREEZY WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS
AND FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR AN UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF
PRODUCING EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH…LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY…AND LOCALLY BREEZY WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF THE
MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO
COUNTIES…
.A significant heatwave is on the way for late this week into
this weekend, bringing dangerous fire-weather conditions.
* TEMPERATURES…Unseasonably hot high temperatures, generally
95- 110 degrees and highest Thursday through Saturday,
producing unseasonably unstable conditions.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 8-20 percent,
lowest Wednesday and Thursday.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Friday
through the weekend, and any accompanying lightning strikes
will be capable of starting new fires on the peripheries of
rain cores.
* WINDS…Southwest at 10-20 mph gusting to 20-25 mph over the
western Antelope Valley Foothills and vicinity and in other
wind- favored areas such as through passes and canyons.
Lighter winds elsewhere. Passing outflow boundaries could
bring sudden wind- shifts and increased fire-spread rates,
even from distant thunderstorms.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could
threaten life and property. Be aware of sudden re-direction of
fires in response to passing outflow boundaries.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fire-weather headlines may eventually
need to be extended into Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning means that fire-weather conditions are
expected to be favorable for the development of extreme fire
behavior. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a
wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared
to evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org
and wildfirerisk.org for information.