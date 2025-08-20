Heat Advisory issued August 20 at 5:08AM PDT until August 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Temperatures of 90 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley,
Palos Verdes Hills, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast,
and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.