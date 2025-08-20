Extreme Heat Warning issued August 20 at 5:08AM PDT until August 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Extreme Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.