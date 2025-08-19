Wind Advisory issued August 19 at 2:24AM PDT until August 20 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.