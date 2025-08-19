Wind Advisory issued August 19 at 2:10PM PDT until August 20 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph expected. For the Extreme Heat Warning, dangerously

hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. For the

Extreme Heat Warning, from 11 AM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone,

especially for the very young, the very old, those without air

conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.