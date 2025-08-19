Wind Advisory issued August 19 at 12:00PM PDT until August 20 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected. For the Extreme Heat Warning, dangerously
hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT
Wednesday. For the Extreme Heat Warning, from 11 AM Thursday to 9
PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone,
especially for the very young, the very old, those without air
conditioning, and those active outdoors.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional Wind Advisories will likely be
issued for the following evenings and overnights.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.