Wind Advisory issued August 19 at 12:00PM PDT until August 20 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional Wind Advisories will likely be

issued for the following evenings and overnights.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.