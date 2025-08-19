Wind Advisory issued August 19 at 12:00PM PDT until August 20 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional Wind Advisories will likely be
issued for the following evenings and overnights.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.