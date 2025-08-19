Red Flag Warning issued August 19 at 11:15AM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY FOR AN UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF

PRODUCING EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH… LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…AND LOCALLY BREEZY WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF THE

MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR AN UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS

CAPABLE OF PRODUCING EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME

GROWTH…LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…AND LOCALLY BREEZY WINDS FOR

PORTIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SANTA BARBARA AND SAN

LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…

.A significant heatwave is on the way for late this week into this

weekend, bringing dangerous fire-weather conditions.

* TEMPERATURES…Unseasonably hot high temperatures, generally

95- 110 degrees and highest Thursday through Saturday,

producing unseasonably unstable conditions.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 8-20 percent,

lowest Wednesday and Thursday.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Friday

through the weekend, and accompanying lightning strikes will

be capable of starting new fires on the peripheries of rain

cores.

* WINDS…Southwest at 10-20 mph gusting to 20-25 mph over the

western Antelope Valley Foothills and vicinity and in other

wind-favored areas such as through passes and canyons. Lighter

winds elsewhere. Passing outflow boundaries could bring sudden

wind- shifts and increased fire-spread rates, even from distant

thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could

threaten life and property. Be aware of sudden re-direction of

fires in response to passing outflow boundaries.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fire-weather headlines may eventually

need to be extended into Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning means that fire-weather conditions are

expected to be favorable for the development of extreme fire

behavior. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a

wildfire. Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to

evacuate if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and

wildfirerisk.org for information.