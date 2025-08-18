Wind Advisory issued August 18 at 6:14AM PDT until August 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 15 to 30
mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a brief lulls each morning, winds will
strengthen again Monday and Tuesday nights and additional Wind
Advisories are likely.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.