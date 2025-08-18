Wind Advisory issued August 18 at 1:56AM PDT until August 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, north winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 AM PDT early this
morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 5
AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.