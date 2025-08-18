Wind Advisory issued August 18 at 10:28AM PDT until August 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph expected. For the Extreme Heat Watch, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees possible.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT

Tuesday. For the Extreme Heat Watch, from Thursday afternoon

through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for anyone,

especially for the very young, the very old, those without air

conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional Wind Advisories will likely be

issued for the following evenings and overnights.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.