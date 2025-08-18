Wind Advisory issued August 18 at 10:28AM PDT until August 19 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional Wind Advisories will likely be
issued for the following evenings and overnights.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.