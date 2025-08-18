Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 1:16PM PDT until August 23 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY FOR AN UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS CAPABLE OF

PRODUCING EXPLOSIVE FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME GROWTH…LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…AND LOCALLY BREEZY WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF THE

MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR AN UNSEASONABLY HOT AND UNSTABLE AIR MASS

CAPABLE OF PRODUCING EXPLOSIVE FIRE BEHAVIOR FROM VERTICAL PLUME

GROWTH…LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY…AND LOCALLY BREEZY WINDS FOR

PORTIONS OF THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF SANTA BARBARA AND SAN

LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…

.The most significant heatwave of the summer season, so far, is

on the way for middle to latter parts of this week and into the

upcoming weekend, from Wednesday through Saturday. Expect

temperatures to soar into the 95-105 degree range over interior

areas, locally reaching near 110 degrees over some mountain valley

and desert locations. The intense surface heating will bring

strong vertical mixing to depths extending over 15-17 thousand

feet — highest Thursday and Friday. Resultant unseasonably strong

instability will create a fire environment capable of producing

explosive fire behavior through significant vertical plume growth,

as minimum relative humidity ranges from 8 to 20 percent in the

dry air mass. Overnight relative humidity recovery will be poor to

moderate, while the shallow marine layer generally remains displaced

closer to the beaches.

The Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch areas cover portions

of the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa

Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties, which have been a

climatologically notorious area for large plume-dominated fires

in similar weather patterns to what is coming this week into the

weekend. While background surface winds are not expected to be

strong, or even close to reaching nominal Red Flag Warning

criteria, they will be locally breezy in the afternoon and evening

over the western Antelope Valley Foothills and vicinity and in

other wind-favored areas such as through passes and canyons —

sustained winds 10-20 mph gusting to 25-30 mph following diurnal-

wind patterns. These winds will exacerbate the spread of any

plume-dominated fires, and add to the potentially dangerous fire-

weather environment.

Moreover, the western edge of a southwest-states monsoonal

moisture influx will overlie Los Angeles and Ventura Counties,

which will contribute to the development of atmospheric buoyancy

by Friday and this weekend without significantly moistening the

air mass — i.e., displaced away from the core of the moisture

source. While lightning-induced fire ignitions are a distinctive

possibility on the peripheries of rain cores, the increase in

buoyancy will further aid in vertical plume growth accompanied by

potential pyrocumulus development and related explosive fire

behavior. And with significant fuel loading of exceptionally dry

fuels, the fire environment in the mountains and foothills of Los

Angeles and Ventura Counties will become especially volatile for

Wednesday through Saturday, warranting the issuance of a Red Flag

Warning and a Fire Weather Watch upon collaboration with local

area National Weather Service Core Partners.

Analogs to the forthcoming, highly volatile fire-weather

environment in Los Angeles County include the Station Fire in

2009, the Bobcat Fire in 2020, the Lake Fire in 2024, and the

Bridge Fire in 2024, which burned significant portions of

forested areas. In each case, winds were generally below Red Flag

Warning criteria, yet the extreme heat combined with buoyancy

greatly offset the sub-marginal wind to create explosive fire

behavior and the growth of large fires. Interests in the Red Flag

Warning and Fire Weather Watch areas should be prepared for

similar activity if fires were to start. Also, be aware of passing

outflow boundaries that could bring sudden wind-shifts and

increased fire-spread rates, even from distant thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 9 AM Wednesday to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* TEMPERATURES…Unseasonably hot high temperatures, generally

95-110 degrees and highest Thursday through Saturday, producing

unseasonably unstable conditions.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 8-20 percent,

lowest Wednesday and Thursday.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Friday

through the weekend, and accompanying lightning strikes will be

capable of starting new fires on the peripheries of rain cores.

* WINDS…Southwest at 10-20 mph gusting to 20-25 mph over the

western Antelope Valley Foothills and vicinity and in other

wind-favored areas such as through passes and canyons. Lighter

winds elsewhere. Passing outflow boundaries could bring sudden

wind-shifts and increased fire-spread rates, even from distant

thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which could

threaten life and property. Be aware of sudden re-direction of

fires in response to passing outflow boundaries.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fire-weather headlines may eventually need

to be extended into Sunday.

A Red Flag Warning means that fire-weather conditions are expected

to be favorable for the development of explosive fire behavior.

Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire.

Residents near wildland interfaces should be prepared to evacuate

if a wildfire breaks out. See readyforwildfire.org and

wildfirerisk.org for information.