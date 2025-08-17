Wind Advisory issued August 17 at 1:55AM PDT until August 18 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a brief lulls each morning, winds will

strengthen again Monday and Tuesday nights and additional Wind

Advisories are likely.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.