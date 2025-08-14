Wind Advisory issued August 14 at 7:41PM PDT until August 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.