Wind Advisory issued August 14 at 2:25AM PDT until August 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 10:02 am
Published 2:25 am

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 5 AM PDT early this
morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to
5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

