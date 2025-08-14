Wind Advisory issued August 14 at 2:25AM PDT until August 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 5 AM PDT early this

morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to

5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.