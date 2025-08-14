Beach Hazards Statement issued August 14 at 2:17AM PDT until August 15 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Local sets to 7 feet possible
along the Malibu Coast through Thursday night.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through late tonight (2 am Friday).
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.