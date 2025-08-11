Wind Advisory issued August 11 at 2:03PM PDT until August 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.