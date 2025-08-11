Wind Advisory issued August 11 at 2:03PM PDT until August 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, daytime high temperatures in the 80s

and 90s at high elevation to the mid 90s to near 105 degrees in

the foothills and high valleys. Overnight low temperatures will be

in the 70s to low 80s. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind

Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations

including the very young, the very old, those without air

conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded

location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.