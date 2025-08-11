Heat Advisory issued August 11 at 1:30AM PDT until August 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Daytime high temperatures in the 80s and 90s at high

elevation to the mid 90s to near 105 degrees in the foothills and

high valleys. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s to low

80s.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5

Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Southern

Ventura County Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and

Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, those without

air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.