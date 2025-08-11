Heat Advisory issued August 11 at 1:30AM PDT until August 12 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, daytime high temperatures in the 80s
and 90s at high elevation to the mid 90s to near 105 degrees in
the foothills and high valleys. Overnight low temperatures will be
in the 70s to low 80s. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15
to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind
Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations
including the very young, the very old, those without air
conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.