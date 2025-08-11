Beach Hazards Statement issued August 11 at 8:25PM PDT until August 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf of 3 to 6 feet. Surf may locally exceed 6 feet along the

Malibu Coast through Tuesday evening.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.