Dense Fog Advisory issued August 9 at 3:20AM PDT until August 9 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 3:20 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara
County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and Ventura County
Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibility is possible on area
roadways, including coastal sections of Highways 101, 118, 126,
and 246.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

