Dense Fog Advisory issued August 8 at 2:57AM PDT until August 8 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibility is possible at times,
especially on Highways 1, 101, and 246.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of and around your vehicle.