Dense Fog Advisory issued August 8 at 2:57AM PDT until August 8 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast,
and Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibility is possible at times,
especially on Highways 1 and 101.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of and around your vehicle.