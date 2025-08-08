Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued August 8 at 2:57AM PDT until August 8 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 10:14 am
Published 2:57 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast,
and Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibility is possible at times,
especially on Highways 1 and 101.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of and around your vehicle.

National Weather Service

