Dense Fog Advisory issued August 7 at 8:02PM PDT until August 8 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast,
and Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.