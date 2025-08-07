Dense Fog Advisory issued August 7 at 2:39AM PDT until August 7 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…The coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and
Ventura Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibility is possible on area
roadways this morning, including some portions of Highway 1 and
101.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of and around your vehicle.