Wind Advisory issued August 4 at 6:01PM PDT until August 5 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 6:01 pm

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. With
very dry vegetation, abnormally elevated fire behavior expected if
any fire starts.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Be careful with anything that can spark a fire.

National Weather Service

