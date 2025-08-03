Wind Advisory issued August 3 at 6:05PM PDT until August 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. With
very dry vegetation, abnormally elevated fire behavior expected if
any fire starts.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Be careful with anything that can spark a fire.