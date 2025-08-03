Wind Advisory issued August 3 at 6:05PM PDT until August 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. With very dry vegetation, abnormally elevated fire behavior expected if any fire starts. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Be careful with anything that can spark a fire.

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.