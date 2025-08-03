Wind Advisory issued August 3 at 12:08AM PDT until August 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday, August 12.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will likely be a temporary dip in the

winds later Monday morning through mid afternoon.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.