Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 9:38AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL
COASTAL AREAS OF SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…
…STRONG TSUNAMI-RELATED CURRENTS TO CONTINUE FOR THE IMMEDIATE
COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…
preliminary magnitude of 8.8 centered 315 miles SW of Bering
Island, Komandorski at a depth of 46 miles.
* TIDE INFORMATION…
Port San Luis…High tide of 4.6 ft at 307 PM PDT on Jul 30.
Santa Barbara…High tide of 4.6 ft at 238 PM PDT on Jul 30.
This product will be updated as new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for
further information and updates.