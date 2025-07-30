Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 5:53AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL

COASTAL AREAS OF SANTA BARBARA…AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…

…VERY ISOLATED LOW-END TSUNAMI WARNING CONDITIONS FOR PORT SAN

LUIS AREA INCLUDING AVILA BEACH…

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY HAS BEEN ALLOWED TO EXPIRE FOR THE FOLLOWING

LOCATIONS, ALL COASTAL AREAS OF VENTURA…AND LOS ANGELES

COUNTIES…

preliminary magnitude of 8.8 centered 315 miles SW of Bering

Island, Komandorski at a depth of 46 miles.

* TIDE INFORMATION…

Los Angeles…High tide of 4.6 ft at 208 PM PDT on Jul 30.

Port San Luis…High tide of 4.6 ft at 307 PM PDT on Jul 30.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.