Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 4:46AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL

COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES…VENTURA…SANTA BARBARA…AND

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…

…VERY ISOLATED LOW-END TSUNAMI WARNING CONDITIONS FOR PORT SAN

LUIS AREA INCLUDING AVILA BEACH…

preliminary magnitude of 8.8 centered 315 miles SW of Bering

Island, Komandorski at a depth of 46 miles.

* TIDE INFORMATION…

Santa Barbara…High tide of 3.9 ft at 129 AM PDT on Jul 30.

Los Angeles…High tide of 4.0 ft at 101 AM PDT on Jul 30.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.